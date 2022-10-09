Pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shropshire named as Rebecca Steer

A woman who died after being hit by a car outside a takeaway in Shropshire has been named by police as Rebecca Steer.

Ms Steer, 22, was hit by a car that mounted a kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, at 2.50am on Sunday, West Mercia Police said.

Ms Steer’s family described her as “the most loving, talented and kind-hearted person you could ever wish to know”.

She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for

A second person sustained serious injuries and is receiving hospital treatment.

Both pedestrians were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance but Ms Steer died shortly after arrival.

Her family added: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca.

“She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her.

“She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

“She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for.

“Rest in peace beautiful girl.“

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Thank you to the public for sharing our appeal and coming forward with information which has been vital in making this arrest.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the town centre today while our investigation continues.

“Please feel free to speak to any of our officers if you have any concerns; we are here to help.”