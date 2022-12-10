Penalty heartbreak for England as Harry Kane’s miss sends Three Lions out

England suffered another World Cup penalty heartbreak as Harry Kane’s spot-kick miss saw the Three Lions defeated 2-1 by France in their quarter-final tie.

Fans had bemoaned a number of refereeing decisions during the game, but the Brazilian official awarded two penalty kicks to Gareth Southgate’s side in the second half.

England supporters had a brief moment of jubilation as Kane’s first spot-kick beat his teammate Hugo Lloris, with beers and Santa hats thrown in the air at fan parks around the nation.

After a VAR intervention, the Three Lions were awarded a second penalty – but the England captain blazed it over the bar.

The Prince of Wales sent a personal message to the England team, saying he was “gutted” for Southgate and the players, adding: “We are all so proud of you.”

After the game, William tweeted: “Gareth, Harry and the whole England squad and staff, gutted for all of you.

“You put so much into this tournament and we are all so proud of you. Heads held high and on to the next one!”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said England deserved to win the game and the result was “absolutely gutting”.

Fans across the country held their heads in their hands and watched on in silence as France set up a semi-final tie with Morocco on Wednesday.

The referee, Wilton Sampaio, was subjected to a barrage of negative comments from English supporters, following two contentious decisions in the first half.

The official also received criticism from Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker, who took to Twitter to say: “One of these days, just once, we might get a decision in our favour.”

Mr Sampaio’s Wikipedia page was also edited, with the referee listed as having “lost his guide dog” and a “Brazilian cheat”.

At Propyard in Bristol, around 500 fans watched the game on large TV screens in a temporary marquee.

Among them was John Andrews, 39, who said: “England were the better team in the second half and I couldn’t believe Harry missed the second penalty.

“We didn’t deserve to lose and should have had a penalty in the first half. I couldn’t believe some of the decisions the ref gave. I’m gutted.”

Gemma Wilson, 32, from Bristol, said: “I really thought Rashford’s free-kick was in.

“We deserved to get more out of the game. France were lucky. I’m so proud of the team.”