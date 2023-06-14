14 June 2023

Pensioner dies after vanishing while swimming in Worcestershire river

By The Newsroom
14 June 2023

A pensioner has died after vanishing while swimming with friends in a Worcestershire river.

Officers were called on Wednesday afternoon after the woman, who was in her 70s, went missing after entering the River Avon at Cropthorne Mill in Fladbury, near Evesham, West Mercia Police said.

Extensive searches were carried out by police and the Hereford and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue Service – including with a police helicopter – but the woman’s body was recovered from the river just after 7.30pm.

This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends

There are no suspicious circumstances, the force said.

Superintendent Sue Thomas said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends.

“Extensive searches were carried out in the water and the surrounding area after she was reported missing and we understand that the amount of emergency response may have caused some alarm in the area but we can confirm that the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

How London's weather is looking, Wednesday June 14

news

Storm warnings still in place after much of UK battered by rain and lightning

news

Watch Brit climb 123-storey Korean skyscraper without harness before being grabbed on 72nd floor

news