People allowed to meet in larger groups in Scotland as new rules come into force

People are able to gather in larger groups as rules on meeting outdoors in Scotland have eased.

Up to four adults from two households will be able to meet outside after new rules came into force across mainland Scotland and some islands.

Previously, two adults from two households were able to meet outdoors.

Further changes now in force include allowing people aged 12 to 17 to meet in groups of up to four from up to four households.

Walkers in Kelvingrove Park (PA Archive)

Outdoor, non-contact sports for adults in groups of up to 15 are able to restart.

Some areas in Scotland: Orkney, Shetland, Skye and much of the Inner Hebrides, remain under Level 3 restrictions.

There, up to six adults from two households, and six people aged 12-17 from six households, can meet outdoors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the changes in a statement at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

She said Scotland’s progress in vaccinations, falling coronavirus cases and a reduction in deaths and hospital admissions from the virus, had enabled the “modest…but important” changes.

Ms Sturgeon said: “They will, I hope, help people’s health and wellbeing, by enabling group exercise, and allowing for a bit more social interaction.

“They will also, I hope, let children see more of their friends, and exercise and play a bit more normally.”

Nicola Sturgeon (PA Wire)

She also warned of the need for caution in easing lockdown to avoid the virus running out of control.

Further changes are planned for Scotland on Monday as more pupils return to school.

All pupils will be back in primary schools full-time, with the return of P4-P7 with in-class learning restarting for more secondary school students.