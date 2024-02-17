Powered By Pixels
17 February 2024

Person charged after migrants found in lorry at ferry port, Home Office says

By The Newsroom
17 February 2024

A person has been charged with assisting illegal entry to the UK, after migrants were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port, the Home Office has said.

Six people were taken to hospital after the discovery at the east Sussex port on Friday, which sparked a major emergency services response, with ambulances, police and Border Force attending.

No deaths have been reported by Sussex Police.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident, one was detained on suspicion of people smuggling and the other on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

On Saturday the Home Office said an unnamed person has been charged.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Border Force, Immigration Enforcement and emergency services continue to investigate an incident in Newhaven on Friday.

“An individual has been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK.

“While the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry 'willing to take temporary royal role while King is ill'

news

Cameron warns of ‘consequences’ following Alexei Navalny’s death

news

Donald Trump fined massive $364m in civil fraud case

news