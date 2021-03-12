Philip set to spend fourth weekend in hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh is likely to spend his fourth weekend in hospital as he continues to recover after treatment for a pre-existing heart condition.

Philip underwent surgery on March 3, just three months before his 100th birthday, and is being cared for at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London.

The duke, the nation’s longest-serving consort, has spent 24 nights as an in-patient – his longest ever stay – after being admitted on February 16.

He was initially taken to the private hospital by car after feeling unwell at Windsor, but two weeks later was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London by ambulance.

He underwent a successful procedure on his pre-existing heart condition at Barts on March 3, before being returned to the King Edward VII’s Hospital a few days later to recuperate and continue his treatment.

Concern about the duke has been heightened because of his advanced age and amid troubled times for the royal family.

During Philip’s spell in hospital, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the monarchy into a crisis by accusing a member of the royal family of racism – not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – and claiming that Meghan received no support with her mental health problems.

Harry and Meghan faced calls to postpone their interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey because Philip was unwell, but it went ahead, and the couple made a string of claims about their struggles as working royals.

The Queen, 94, said in a statement afterwards that the issues are concerning, but that “some recollections may vary” and the matter is a family one that will be dealt with privately.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge defended the House of Windsor, saying on a visit to a school in east London on Thursday: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Philip has been treated for heart problems in the past and in 2011 was rushed to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains as the royal family was preparing for Christmas.

In the serious health scare, he was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire and underwent a minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting.

The duke had been spending most of the latest lockdown at Windsor with the Queen for their safety, alongside a reduced household of staff dubbed HMS Bubble.

The couple, who have been married for 73 years, received their first Covid-19 jabs in January.