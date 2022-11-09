Police chief tells of ‘shame and deep regret’ over rogue officers

One of the most senior police officers in Britain said he has experienced some of his darkest moments in policing in the past year as he expressed deep regret that rogue officers were not kicked out of the service sooner.

Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, told delegates at the body’s joint annual summit that he had “repeatedly felt deep shame” at the actions of some officers.

Policing has been shaken by a series of scandals involving officers’ conduct, including the murder of Sarah Everard and disturbing messages shared on WhatsApp groups.

Mr Hewitt told the event in Westminster that he was proud of how the service dealt with Covid and major events such as the death of the Queen.

But he said that in the past year: “I have also experienced some of my darkest moments as a police officer.

“I have repeatedly felt shame at hearing the actions of some individuals in our service and deep regret that we didn’t get these people out sooner.”

He addressed a damning watchdog report on police vetting published last week that found hundreds, if not thousands, of corrupt officers could be serving in England and Wales.

Mr Hewitt said: “While the inspectorate agreed with the vast majority of the vetting decisions and found the majority of misconduct investigations were effective, that still leaves a deeply concerning number of decisions that were just plain wrong.

“And dangerously wrong, allowing predators or wholly unsuitable individuals to join or stay in policing and do harm to their colleagues or the public. That is simply not good enough.”

Highlighting the findings of a recent survey of black officers and staff which showed incidents of “racial microaggressions, discrimination and harassment are common and prevalent”, Mr Hewitt said concerns had also been raised by other ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ people and those who are disabled.

He thanked anyone who had the “courage” to speak out, adding: “I am sorry that you have experienced behaviour that you shouldn’t have faced and that you’ve been let down by the response. I am sorry for the weight and the worry that’s caused.”

He urged police leaders to solve the problems “urgently, fully and for the long term,” adding: “Public confidence and the confidence of our people depends on it.”

Official figures show that just 5.6% of crimes reported to the police in the year ending March 2022 resulted in a charge or summons, down from 7.1% the previous year.

This continued a downward trend since the year to March 2015, when 16% led to a charge or court summons.

Police have made “considerable gains in reducing and preventing crime”, Mr Hewitt said, adding: “But we are solving 50% less crime than seven years ago. Our capabilities to tackle the 4.5 million frauds a year are still too limited. And the public are noticing and confidence is on a downwards trend.”

Mr Hewitt, who comes to the end of his four-year term as NPCC chief in March, said officers want to focus on crimes like burglary and serious violence.

But he highlighted the amount of non-police work officers are called to do, amounting to around half of emergency calls.

Mr Hewitt told delegates: “There are various figures and estimates but I don’t think there is any doubt that over half of all calls for service we receive are something other than a crime.

“Some are entirely legitimate police activity, but a substantial proportion see police stepping into health and social work because of an absence of other service provision.

“This issue has been raised at every one of these summits and I, and many others, have discussed it with every recent home secretary and policing minister.

“But there has been no meaningful change – and that needs to happen if we are to improve crime reduction and detection rates.”

Mr Hewitt called for a reduction in police bureaucracy in the way crimes are recorded, estimating that if half the staff involved were freed up it could mean around seven extra neighbourhood police officers for every force in England and Wales.

He also warned: “A cash-starved police service and criminal justice system will struggle to make necessary changes and improve public and victim satisfaction.”

Turning to police culture, Mr Hewitt said that officers should defend themselves against accusations of being “woke”.

He told delegates: “Where we struggle to explain action we are taking or where it is not having a positive impact, we need to reconsider it.

“But, if we are accused of being woke when taking action that we know is effective in building trust, with people where that increased trust is needed, we must stand tall, champion and defend that action.

“We are all rightly sceptical of tokens or gimmicks. Meaningful action that works is what we need.”