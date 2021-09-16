Happy birthday Prince Harry: Queen leads royal tributes as her grandson turns 37
The Queen has led the royal tributes to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as he turns 37.
While he may be spending his big day in the United States with wife, Meghan Markle, 40, and their children Archie, two, and Lilibet, three-months, the Royal Family have taken to social media to send their good wishes.
Sharing a selection of pictures of her grandson taking part in some of his past charity endeavours on her official Twitter account, Queen Elizabeth II wrote alongside it: “Wishing the Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!”
Emphasising the celebratory spirit, her majesty signed off with a red balloon emoji.
Next in line to offer their well wishes were Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Harry’s brother and sister-in-law chose to upload a single snap of the flame-haired royal, simply writing in the caption: “Happy birthday Prince Harry!”
They too chose to utilise the red balloon emoji.
Also offering some birthday cheer were Princes Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall on Instagram.
Princes Harry’s father and step-mother opted to use Insta Stories to share a trio of photos, which included some sweet throwbacks.
“Happy birthday to the Duke of Sussex!” they wrote and bucked the trend of the red ballon for a birthday cake emoji.