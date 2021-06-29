Promise of better weather for Wimbledon fans

Tennis fans are set to enjoy a drier afternoon for day three of Wimbledon after a soggy start to the tournament.

Some early rain on Wednesday is expected to clear by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking at a mild 18C.

Downpours over the first two days of the championships have seen matches interrupted or cancelled.

Becky Mitchell, a meteorologist from the Met Office, said: “There will be a grey and cloudy start to Wimbledon, with light patchy drizzle and on and off rain until lunchtime.

“It will be dry by the afternoon, with increasing sunshine.”

Hay fever sufferers will also need to be on alert as pollen levels are expected to be high.

The mercury is forecast to climb to 21C on Thursday, when there will be a 20% chance of showers.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the pollen levels will be very high.

Spectators will also need to remember to pack their sunscreen as UV levels will be high.

Elsewhere in the UK, the Met Office said there will be an east/west split, with the east seeing cloudier and cooler conditions and the west enjoying higher temperatures this week.

West Wales could see temperatures of 24C by mid-week, while parts of Northern Ireland could reach 23C.

However, any dry weather at Wimbledon is likely to be short-lived.

Forecasters are predicting showers on Friday, with the rain getting worse by Saturday.