Proportion of deaths involving Covid-19 at lowest level for eight months

The proportion of deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales is at its lowest level for more than eight months, amid debate over ending restrictions.

There were 9,860 deaths from all causes registered in the week ending May 21, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Of these, 1.1% (107 deaths) had “novel coronavirus” mentioned on the death certificate.

The last time the proportion was so low was in the week ending September 11, when the virus accounted for 1.0% of deaths, according to PA news agency analysis.

At the peak of the second wave, in the week ending January 29, Covid-19 accounted for 45.7% of registered deaths.

Government figures, based on people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, show that zero Covid-19 deaths were reported in the UK on Tuesday.

Debate is continuing over whether the final stages of unlocking restrictions in England can go ahead on June 21 due to concerns over the spread of the Delta variant first identified in India.

Downing Street has indicated that Boris Johnson still sees nothing in the data to suggest the plan will need to be delayed.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has said on a number of occasions that we haven’t seen anything in the data but we will continue to look at the data, we will continue to look at the latest scientific evidence as we move through June towards June 21.”

Tuesday’s zero death tally is likely to feed into ministers’ considerations.

They will also consider that the figure followed a bank holiday weekend, so there may be a delay in reporting of deaths.

Separate data from NHS England shows that the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 in England has fallen 98% from the second wave peak.

There were 776 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in England as of 8am on June 1 – down from 34,336 on January 18.

The NHS Confederation said the ONS figures, which show a 29% fall in coronavirus deaths from the previous week, were reassuring but “the race is not yet won”.

Director of policy Dr Layla McCay said: “Given predictions of a summer wave of infections, the Government must now use all available data to consider carefully whether 21 June is the right date for lifting all restrictions.

“It is of real concern that cases are climbing quickly, and our members are increasingly worried that this will lead to more hospital admissions.”

The vaccination programme in England will be extended to all adults within weeks, while all those aged 18 and over in Wales and Northern Ireland are able to book their jabs.

In Scotland over-18s are being invited to pre-register for a jab with appointments starting in mid-June.

The UK as a whole is expected to hit another milestone of three-quarters of the adult population receiving their first Covid-19 jab.

Latest Government data suggests more than 39.4 million people had received their first dose, equating to 74.9% of adults.

Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that current figures “don’t look too intimidating” but they still need to “play out for a couple of weeks” before the Government makes its final decision on whether the June 21 reopening can go ahead.

He said: “I think the gain now is, can we get more people vaccinated down into younger, younger age groups to try and stop more transmission.”

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paused plans to ease restrictions in much of the country.

She announced on Tuesday that while parts of the country will move to Level 1 of the Scottish Government’s restrictions from Saturday, much of the central belt including Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow will be kept in Level 2.

Ms Sturgeon insisted the country was still at a “delicate and fragile point” in the battle with the virus, in an announcement on restrictions which she described as a “mixed bag”.

Scotland’s clinical director, Jason Leitch, warned the Delta variant “is causing us some challenge and is spreading quicker than we hoped”.