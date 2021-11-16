Queen tells of grief during pandemic in message read by Edward to General Synod

The Queen has described the coronavirus pandemic as a period “of anxiety, of grief, and of weariness”, in an address delivered to the Church of England’s national assembly by the Earl of Wessex.

After missing the Remembrance Sunday service at the weekend, the Queen was due to appear in person at the Synod, but her appearance was cancelled last week.

Edward, who read the 95-year-old head of state’s speech to bishops and clergy at Church House, the Westminster headquarters of the Church of England, praised the institution for offering “hope” during the pandemic.

He said on his mother’s behalf: “Of course, in our richly diverse modern society, the well-being of the nation depends on the contribution of people of all faiths, and of none.

“But for people of faith, the last few years have been particularly hard, with unprecedented restrictions in accessing the comfort and reassurance of public worship.

The Earl of Wessex (centre), at Westminster Abbey in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

“For many, it has been a time of anxiety, of grief, and of weariness.

“Yet the Gospel has brought hope, as it has done throughout the ages; and the Church has adapted and continued its ministry, often in new ways, such as digital forms of worship.”

It came after Edward, the Queen’s youngest son, attended an opening service at nearby Westminster Abbey, where the Archbishop of Canterbury lead a number of prayers.

It is the first time the monarch, who is Supreme Governor of the church, has missed her five-yearly visit to the Synod in its 51-year history.

The General Synod is the national assembly of the Church of England which passes legislation.

It was the first full in-person meeting of Synod since February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic.

The 11th Synod was elected earlier this autumn for a five-year term, and will meet two or three times a year.

The Earl of Wessex (left), at Westminster Abbey in London, ahead of the General Synod. He will deliver the Queen’s address to the General Synod on her behalf (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Members will discuss national issues including the gap between rich and poor in the UK as well as work to develop a new strategy for the Church of England, as part of the agenda in two days of speeches and debates.

In her speech, the Queen reminded the church of its “weighty responsibilities” in making “difficult decisions” about the future of the church.

Edward added: “In some areas, there will, of course, be differing views and my hope is that you will be strengthened with the certainty of the love of God, as you work together and draw on the Church’s tradition of unity in fellowship for the tasks ahead.”

The Queen pulled out the national Remembrance Sunday service at the weekend after spraining her back, Buckingham Palace said.

She is due to carry out virtual audiences later this week, but has no major public engagements planned for the rest of the year.

Concern for her health has increased given her age and due to the number of major engagements she has missed in recent weeks.

She cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland, and pulled out of attending the Cop26 climate change summit, the Festival of Remembrance, Remembrance Sunday and the Synod.

The Queen during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

The Queen’s husband the Duke of Edinburgh died in April age 99.

Saturday marks their first wedding anniversary to pass since Philip died.

The Queen and the duke would have celebrated 74 years of marriage.