Rapper Aitch launches free travel scheme to help young fans attend summer events

Rapper Aitch has launched a new travel scheme to help young people attend festivals, gigs and other live events this summer.

The Aitch-S2 project will offer train vouchers worth up to £100 to hundreds of 18 to 25-year-olds for eight weeks across July and August.

The Manchester-born rapper, 22, teamed up with Relentless energy drink for the scheme to ensure young fans do not miss out on experiences due to rising living and transport costs.

Aitch, whose real name is Harrison Armstrong, said: “I’m really excited to launch The Aitch-S2 with Relentless – there’s so much amazing culture around the UK, but for young people to experience it, they need to break out of their city limits – this is even more difficult since the pandemic with less resources dedicated to levelling up the culture.

“I don’t want anyone missing out on what is going to be a summer to remember, so this initiative will offer free travel to help young Brits get back out there and have fun, no matter the location.”

Following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, festivals, gigs and live cultural events are back in full force across the UK.

However, this also comes at a time when the nation is experiencing rising living costs and escalating transport fares.

The rapper hopes the initiative will help “rebalance cultural accessibility” for young music fans (Scott Garfitt/PA) (PA Archive)

This scheme will allow young people the chance to apply for funding to cover rail travel costs to events in different cities across the UK.

The rapper hopes the initiative will help “rebalance cultural accessibility” for young music fans who otherwise might miss out on the music and cultural events.

The Aitch-S2 travel scheme will run for eight weeks from July 5 to August 26 and young people, aged between 18 and 25, anywhere in the UK will be eligible to apply via www.aitch-s2.com.