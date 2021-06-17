Rees-Mogg tells MPs he has ‘divided loyalties’ over the Euros

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has told MPs he has “divided loyalties” when it comes to the Euros.

As well as England, thanks to his Welsh heritage and having drawn Scotland in a sweepstake, Mr Rees-Mogg said he is “looking forward to supporting whichever side does best” in the football championship.

Speaking during business questions on Thursday, he said: “The corridor of the Chairman of Ways and Means has a sweepstake and in the sweepstake I have been fortunate enough to draw Scotland.

“So I shall have very divided loyalties tomorrow but I’m glad to say that it is very encouraging for the Union.

Could he pass on my commiserations to the Prime Minister who I know is equally proud of his Turkish roots at the 2-0 defeat of Turkey last night?

“I was pleased to see Wales do well yesterday and the Rees side of me was coming to the fore, and I am looking forward to supporting whichever side does best because I have an interest in all three of them doing well.”

Ahead of the game between England and Scotland on Friday evening, Mr Rees-Mogg was asked by the SNP’s Owen Thompson (Midlothian): “Tomorrow both of our nations are independently represented at the Euros tomorrow evening, and while I have a dream I’m sure many would agree that neither the Leader or I would perhaps be the best example of who can boogie, but can he join with me in wishing both teams all the very best for a Scotland victory?”

Labour’s Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West) joked: “The Leader of the House is very proud of his Welsh roots and congratulated the Welsh team earlier on.

“A good reminder to him that Wales are in the tournament which of course he didn’t realise last week.”

Mr Rees-Mogg referred to Mr Brennan’s “point about the Prime Minister’s Ottoman antecedents”, adding “though as the Ottoman Empire has fallen away, I have a feeling he was probably more behind Wales than Turkey”.