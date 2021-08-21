Retiring firefighter receives congratulations from Hollywood star Harrison Ford
A member of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was given a retirement present he is unlikely to forget – a surprise visit from Hollywood megastar Harrison Ford
The LFB’s Blue Watch had just finished roll call at around 8pm on Saturday evening when the Star Wars actor got out of a car outside the station.
Station Officer Ryan Osborne struck up conversation with the actor, whose major roles include Indiana Jones, before introducing him to Andrew Shaw – who has carried out 31 years of service for the LFB.
Ford, 79, spoke with Mr Shaw for a while and wished him well with his retirement.
After the encounter, Mr Osborne said: “It was a pleasure to be able to say farewell to Andrew on his last shift with the impromptu help of Han Solo.
“Being based at a busy central London location we do sometimes see famous faces passing by, and this just happened to be perfect timing.”
The LFB Twitter account later tweeted: Woah, not often Indiana Jones pops by to wish you well on your retirement!
“A treat for crews at @LFBWestminster when Hollywood star Harrison Ford paid them a surprise visit.
The Westminster LFB account added: “Han Solo comes to Soho!! Mr Ford was kind enough to congratulate Firefighter Andrew Shaw on his last night shift for 31 years of service.”