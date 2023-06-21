21 June 2023

Revellers mark the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge and Avebury

By The Newsroom
21 June 2023

Around 8,000 people have taken part in the Summer Solstice at the ancient monuments of Stonehenge and Avebury.

Wiltshire Police said the events passed off peacefully as revellers marked the longest day.

Just two people were arrested – a 31-year-old man and a 56-year-old man both from Southampton – who were held on suspicion of a public order offence after they were refused entry due to intoxication.

Chief Constable Catherine Roper, who attended the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, said: “This was my first solstice and I have to say, what an incredible event it has been.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended, our communities and the visitors to the site.

“Everyone has been joyous, enjoying the event and having a glorious time and it has been peaceful and safe.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Glastonbury 2023 opens to festival-goers ahead of five-day spectacular

news

Today's weather in London, Wednesday June 21

news

Charles and Camilla in first Royal Ascot parade since death of the Queen

world news