28 July 2023

Riders left hanging vertically on tracks of 72ft rollercoaster in Essex

By The Newsroom
28 July 2023

A group of people were left hanging vertically on the tracks of a 72-foot high rollercoaster in Essex after it broke down.

Videos on social media showed riders of Rage at theme park Adventure Island, in Southend, stuck at a near 90-degree angle facing the sky on Friday afternoon.

Passengers of the carriage were evacuated and safely returned to the ground within 40 minutes, the park said.

Rage is advertised as Adventure Island’s “biggest and best” rollercoaster – with “loops, twists, and flat-out speeds”.

Only people over 120cm can ride it.

Marc Miller, managing director of the Stockvale Group – which runs Adventure Island, said: “Just after 2pm today, a carriage on Rage stopped on the lift.

“Our highly trained team immediately initiated our ride evacuation plan, which has been certified by the Health and Safety Executives and Essex Fire and Rescue.

“All passengers were returned to the ground, safe and sound and reunited with their families within 40 minutes.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sinead O’Connor latest: police found her unresponsive at London home

world news

Drink-drive fatalities in Britain hit 12-year high

news

Tram operators fined £14 million over Croydon disaster that claimed seven lives

news