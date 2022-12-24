Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Henry Nicholls/PA)
24 December 2022

Rishi Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he ‘works in business’

By The Newsroom
24 December 2022

Rishi Sunak has come under fire for what critics called an “excruciating” exchange with a homeless man.

In footage from his visit to a homeless shelter in London on Friday, the Prime Minister can be heard asking a man he is serving food to: “Do you work in business?”

The man, called Dean, replies: “No, I’m homeless. I’m actually a homeless person.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted the ITV clip and wrote: “Excruciating.”

The awkward exchange began when the multimillionaire Prime Minister was serving breakfast to the homeless man, who asked him: “Are you sorting the economy out?”

Dean then said he was interested in business, prompting Mr Sunak to ask him what kind of business.

When Dean replied finance, the Prime Minister said: “I used to work in finance, actually.”

Mr Sunak then asked: “Is that something you’d like to get into?”

“Yeah I wouldn’t mind. But, I don’t know, I’d like to get through Christmas first,” the homeless man said.

Mr Sunak asked: “What’s your plan, what are you doing this weekend?”

Dean replied that he was hoping the homeless charity St Mungo’s could help him get into temporary accommodation “so I’m not on the street”.

Another Labour MP, Bill Esterson, said the exchange demonstrated Mr Sunak was “out of touch”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

No further action to be taken against Piers Morgan death threat suspect

news

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news