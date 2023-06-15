Ross backed Johnson to the hilt, claims Yousaf after partygate report

Scotland’s First Minister has accused Boris Johnson of “betraying the people of the UK” after the release of a report which found he knowingly misled MPs over partygate.

The former prime minister committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament, according to the Privileges Committee’s findings which were released on Thursday.

The panel of MPs recommended a 90-day suspension from the Commons for Mr Johnson had he not stood down – a conclusion the ex-PM described as “deranged”.

Humza Yousaf sought to use the committee’s findings as ammunition to attack the Scottish Conservatives during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, while Tory leader Douglas Ross was pressing him on the delayed project to dual the A9.

Mr Yousaf said: “This is desperate stuff from Douglas Ross, who is trying to dodge, no doubt deflect of course, from the serious scandal his party is engulfed (in).

“With Boris Johnson not just lying to the House of Commons, but betraying the people of this country and of the UK.

“When they couldn’t visit a loved one, when they couldn’t attend funerals of loved ones, Boris Johnson was breaking the rules and having parties in Number 10.

“Douglas Ross can try to deflect, he can try to dodge, but of course nobody in this country can forget that Douglas Ross backed Boris Johnson to the very hilt.”

Mr Ross was criticised for his shifting position on the former prime minister, after he was one of the first senior members of the party to call for him to quit in the wake of the partygate scandal breaking, before rescinding those calls after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing the need for a unified response to the crisis.

He eventually voted against Mr Johnson in a confidence vote last June, which precipitated his leaving office the following month.