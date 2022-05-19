19 May 2022

Scotland Yard concludes partygate inquiry with 126 people fined

19 May 2022

The Metropolitan Police has concluded its investigation into lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall after issuing fixed penalty notices to 126 people.

Scotland Yard said on Thursday it had issued fines to 53 men and 73 women, with some individuals receiving multiple fines, for events on eight separate dates.

No 10 is yet to say whether Boris Johnson has received any further fines, having received one for an event on his 56th birthday.

The conclusion of Operation Hillman into partygate allegations paves the way for the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry.

