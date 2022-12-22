Scottish Health Secretary set to meet union bosses in bid to avert NHS strikes

The latest pay offer rejected by NHS staff had been “maximised”, Nicola Sturgeon has said as her Health Secretary prepares to resume negotiations with union leaders.

Nurses in Scotland overwhelmingly rejected the latest of an average 7.5% pay increase, a deal which would see the salaries of the lowest paid staff rise 11.3%.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Scotland announced on Wednesday that 82% of members had rejected the deal, and staff may now strike for the first time ever.

It was also rejected by nearly two-thirds of Royal College of Midwives (RCM) members.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said Humza Yousaf will meet unions on Friday in an effort to avert strikes.

However she echoed comments made previously by Mr Yousaf that the latest deal was “the best and final offer”.

In response to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar calling for an improved offer for NHS staff, Ms Sturgeon said: “The Health Secretary will be meeting with trade unions tomorrow. I think he was originally supposed to do that this afternoon but parliamentary business has intervened.

“Just as has been the case up until now, we will do everything we can to avoid industrial action in our NHS.

“We have, unlike England, Wales and Northern Ireland, so far avoided industrial action in our health service.

“We want to obviously avoid the disruption that will bring to patients across the country, but because we value those who work in our NHS and I want to make sure they get the best possible pay rise that we can give them.

“We have maximised what we can do within this financial year.”

Mr Sarwar welcomed the news that the Health Secretary will get back around the table with unions.

But he said the Scottish Government’s catch-up plan for the NHS has failed patients and staff.

He said: “Over Christmas, thousands of NHS staff will be working when most of us will be spending time with our family and friends.

“They all deserve our thanks for the work they are doing to keep this NHS going over winter, and all year round.

“But our health services heroes deserve more than just thanks. They deserve better pay and conditions.

“Trade unions are not just striking about pay. They are warning about patient safety and conditions in our hospitals.

“More than a year ago, the Health Secretary announced a catch-up plan for our NHS. But things are getting worse for patients.”

“Patients and staff are crying out for this Government to get a grip. The catch-up plan has failed.

“Failure has consequences. Patients are being asked to accept the unacceptable. Staff are being asked to do the impossible.”