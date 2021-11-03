Scottish minister’s race discrimination complaint against nursery upheld

A nursery accused of rejecting an application for the daughter of the Scottish Health Secretary in favour of children with “white-sounding names” has had a complaint against it upheld.

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla made a formal complaint about Little Scholars Day Nursery in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, after their daughter Amal failed to get a place due to an alleged lack of space.

He claimed that two days later, a white friend of the couple was told there was space for her son on three afternoons every week.

Mr Yousaf contacted the Daily Record newspaper, which said it had submitted fake queries from a Muslim family and white family, with the same outcome.

Little Scholars claimed the allegations were “demonstrably false”, but an investigation by the Care Inspectorate found the nursery “did not promote fairness, equality and respect when offering placements”.

It has now been ordered to introduce measures so applications “are processed in a transparent and equitable manner” and to prove it is “being well led and managed” by December 12.

The nursery has also been told to show that “communication with prospective families is improved to demonstrate that applicants are treated in a courteous and respectful manner”, according to the ruling.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: “We have upheld a complaint in relation to this matter. We found that the service did not promote fairness, equality and respect when offering placements.

“Every child in Scotland has the right to good quality care that meets their needs and respects their rights.

“We have identified areas for improvement and we will follow up on these to check on progress.

“We continue to monitor this service. If we are not satisfied that the improvements required have been met, we will not hesitate to take further action.”

When Mr Yousaf first announced he was seeking legal advice about the incident, he said: “We are fooling ourselves if we believe discrimination doesn’t exist in Scotland. I believe evidence we have proves our case beyond doubt.”

He added that contacting the Care Inspectorate with their concerns was “not a step my wife and I have taken lightly”.

On Twitter, Mr Yousaf said “three White-Scottish applicants offered tours of nursery and spaces, often within less than 24hrs”, while at the same time applicants with Muslim names were “being rejected, including application for my daughter”.

He wrote: “It doesn’t matter what my position or how senior in Govt I may be, some will always see me, my wife and children by our ethnicity or religion first.

“We have given Little Scholars nursery every opportunity for an explanation for the disparity in treatment, none has been forthcoming.”

At the time, a spokesman for the nursery owners insisted they were “extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all” insisting that “any claim to the contrary is demonstrably false and an accusation that we would refute in the strongest possible terms”.