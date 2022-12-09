Single-sex girl schools lead league tables and give better mental health support

Girls in single-sex schools have coped better with the pandemic, new research reveals.

Findings from this year’s Sunday Times Parent Power rankings show both private and state single-sex girl schools have topped the academic league tables.

The list is the first time anyone has compared this year’s A level and GCSE results with those of 2019 – the last time teenagers sat traditional exams before the pandemic.

Girls in the UK’s top single-sex schools appear to have coped better with the pandemic than boys in boys-only or co-educational schools.

Research also revealed many girls-only schools are setting up wellbeing centres, where girls can access psychological and counselling support as well as yoga and meditation.

We want to celebrate excellence. We want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work. We want our children to be well-nurtured and well-taught

Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, says: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.

“It is also clear more attention is being placed on wellbeing and mental health – from meditation rooms to counselling support, even therapy dogs – and schools are being proactive to bring about positive changes.

“League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point.

“We want to celebrate excellence. We want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work. We want our children to be well-nurtured and well-taught.

“In choosing a school parents are making one of the biggest decisions in their family life, and Parent Power and The Sunday Times is here to help.”

The top secondary school for academic performance in 2022 was named as Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead, north London.

Secondary school of the year went to Wycombe High School in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, while comprehensive school of the year was St Peter’s Catholic School in Guildford, Surrey.

The best independent school for academic performance was named as St Paul’s Girls’ School in Brook Green, west London, independent school of the year was named as Francis Holland School in Sloane Square, central London, and the International Baccalaureate school of the year was The Godolphin and Latymer School in Hammersmith.

Parent Power is a survey of the country’s best schools released annually since 1993.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A*-B at A-level (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9, 8 and 7, at GCSE and iGCSE.

The full guide can be purchased in the Sunday Times or accessed via its website.