23 November 2021

Sir David Amess: Requiem mass to be held at Westminster Cathedral for killed MP

By The Newsroom
23 November 2021

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer will be among the senior politicians attending a Westminster Cathedral service for Sir David Amess the Conservative MP who was killed serving his constituents.

A message from the Pope will be read as the requiem mass is held in London on Tuesday following a private funeral held in Southend a day earlier.

The Prime Minister and the Labour leader are both set to pay their respects to the father-of-five after he was stabbed to death while holding a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15.

The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, will preside and Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, will deliver a message from Pope Francis.

People lined the streets to pay their respects to the Southend West MP as mourners attended a private ecumenical service at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell on Monday.

