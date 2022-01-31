Sir Patrick Vallance to be next chairman of Natural History Museum

Government chief scientist Sir Patrick Vallance is to become the next chairman of the Natural History Museum it has been announced.

Sir Patrick said he has loved the museum since childhood, and it inspired him to pursue a career in science.

He has been a key figure in informing the Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, was the chief scientific adviser to the Cop26 climate summit, and leads the Net Zero Innovation Board – which supports the drive to cut emissions to zero overall by 2050.

The Government’s chief scientific adviser is expected to join the board of trustees of the museum in October 2022 and is set to become its non-executive chairman in early 2023, taking over from Lord Stephen Green.

The chairmanship of the Natural History Museum is understood be in addition to his current roles.

The Natural History Museum, in South Kensington, London, is a famous landmark and visitor attraction, as well as a scientific research centre. It also has another site at Tring in Hertfordshire.

Sir Patrick said: “I have loved the museum since first visiting as a young child. It inspired me to pursue a career in science and continues to inspire wonder in visitors of all ages as well as being a world-leading scientific research institute.

“I am hugely looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to its continuing success.”

Dr Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, said: “The Natural History Museum is well known as a much-loved visitor attraction but is also a world-leading scientific research centre working on solutions for the planetary emergency – from biodiversity loss to climate change.

“We are thrilled that Sir Patrick will be joining to drive forward our mission of creating advocates for the planet and building a world in which both people and planet can thrive.”

The appointment was made by the board of trustees of the Natural History Museum, and endorsed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

Sir Patrick previously headed up research and development at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and before that was a clinical academic, professor of medicine, and led the division of medicine at UCL. He has also been a consultant physician in the NHS.