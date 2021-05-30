Six teenagers arrested in murder probe after man suffers head injury

Six teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained a fatal head injury.

The 35-year-old man died following reports of an assault in the Romsey Close area of Cramlington a small town near Newcastle, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ambulance teams and Northumbria Police were called to the scene shortly after 1am, and the man was taken to hospital but died on Sunday.

His family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

Northumbria Police have launched a murder probe into the incident and have arrested six males, all aged 16 or 17.

Detectives have encouraged any witnesses to come forward, along with any passing motorists who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can get in touch via the Northumbria Police website “Tell Us Something” page or by calling 101 quoting log 82 290521.

