SNP hunting for new leader in the wake of Humza Yousaf’s resignation

The SNP is beginning the search for a new leader after a day of drama in Scottish politics saw Humza Yousaf announce his resignation as the country’s First Minister.

Facing two votes of no confidence at Holyrood, and without the support of the Greens whom he had angered when he terminated the powersharing agreement between the two parties, Mr Yousaf came to the conclusion his time was up.

While he will stay on as First Minister until a successor can be found, the SNP now has to begin the process of finding a leader to succeed him.

That comes just 13 months after he took over the post from Nicola Sturgeon – who had been Scotland’s longest serving first minister.

John Swinney, a former SNP leader who also served for more than eight years as deputy first minister under Ms Sturgeon, has already said he is giving “very careful consideration” to running after receiving “many, many messages” from colleagues in the party who want him to stand.

Pete Wishart, the long-serving SNP MP, has already described Mr Swinney as being the “runaway favourite to take over the leadership of the party”.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Wishart said: “John Swinney would be an excellent unifier for our country and our party. We should all get behind him if he chooses to run.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, who had been suggested as a possible successor to Mr Yousaf, said: “John Swinney is the best choice to be Scotland’s First Minister & @theSNP leader.

“I will be strongly supporting him if, as I hope, he chooses to run.”

The SNP’s national executive committee (NEC) will meet later this week to decide a timetable for the leadership election.

Whoever is selected will have to win enough support from MSPs in the Scottish Parliament to be voted in as the country’s seventh first minister.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown thanked Mr Yousaf for his “commitment and dedication to the SNP, Scotland and independence”.

Speaking about him, Mr Brown said: “In his time as leader and First Minister, he has been resolutely focussed on the needs of the people of our country.

“While we prepare to elect our new leader, the SNP will continue to stand up for Scotland and work to build a stronger, fairer, wealthier country where decisions about Scotland are taken in Scotland.”