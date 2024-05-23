Stormy conditions expected to ease over bank holiday weekend

Storm conditions are expected to ease over the bank holiday weekend with some areas seeing highs of 23C, the Met Office has said.

Forecasters say all regions of the UK will see some dry spells over the weekend, with the sunniest and driest periods coming on Saturday.

It comes after flooding hit parts of the north of England this week, with Carlisle in Cumbria seeing 88mm of rain in 48 hours. The average for May is 55mm across the whole month.

Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota said conditions will improve over the bank holiday, with some areas seeing highs of 23C on Saturday.

She told the PA news agency: “The low pressure is expected to east away on Friday. It will be a touch cooler than the last couple days and parts of the north east and Scotland will see showers. On the whole it is an improved picture.

“Things will improve as we head into Saturday morning. Wind will ease and it will be a pretty good day across the board.

“Scotland will see a few showers but the bulk of the UK will see brighter spells. The best will be 22-23C across the south of England and London.”

Saturday evening is expected to bring some showers in southern Wales, the South West and Cornwall. This is then expected to push northwards on Sunday.

Sunday will see more cloudy conditions and outbreaks of rain. The north west of England and the southern parts of Wales could see thunderstorms.

Ms Bokota added: “It will stay unsettled through bank holiday Monday. There will be further showers in parts of Scotland, the north east of England and Northern Ireland.

“The best weather will be in the very far south west of the UK and southern England. Elsewhere will see heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will then stay quite unsettled into the next week.

“On the whole, there are no major watchpoints for flooding. While it is expected to rain, this will move quicker and won’t be the same persistent heavy rain we’ve had in the last couple of days.”