Strikes: Nurses’ union leader urges Government to ‘do the decent thing’

The head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has urged Rishi Sunak to do the “decent thing” as thousands of nurses stage their second walkout in a row over pay.

Speaking on the picket line at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said the strikes can be brought to an end if the Government moves on pay.

The RCN has warned that strikes could go on for six months unless an agreement can be reached. The Government has said the pay rise demanded by the union is unaffordable.

Ms Cullen told the PA news agency: “I want to say to the Prime Minister this morning, please step in now and do the decent thing on behalf of every patient and member of the public of this country.

“But please do the decent thing also for nursing staff – get round the table and start to talk to me on their behalf.

“That’s the only respectful and decent thing to do, and let’s bring these strikes to a conclusion.”

The RCN has asked for a 5% above inflation pay rise but Health Secretary Steve Barclay has declined to discuss pay when meeting union officials.

It comes as fears grow over the impact of an ambulance strike on Wednesday, when thousands of paramedics, technicians, control room workers and other staff walk out.

Negotiations between unions and ambulance services in England and Wales are continuing in some regions over which incidents should be exempt from strike action.

All category 1 calls (the most life-threatening such as cardiac arrest) will be responded to.

Some ambulance trusts have also agreed exemptions with unions for specific incidents within category 2. This category is emergency serious conditions, such as heart attack, stroke, sepsis or chest pain.

However, it is currently unclear to what extent these conditions will be covered.

Those who suffer trips, falls or other non-life-threatening injuries are unlikely to receive treatment, with some NHS trusts urging people to get themselves to hospital or take a taxi.

Around a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England are taking part in the nurses’ strike, alongside all trusts in Northern Ireland and all but one health board in Wales.