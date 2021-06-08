Sturgeon: Teenagers in Scotland to be offered vaccination if experts approve

The Scottish Government is drawing up plans to vaccinate children aged between 12 and 15, Nicola Sturgeon has said, with ministers now waiting on expert approval before starting to give the jags to youngsters.

The First Minister pledged to move as “quickly as practically possible” if the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) gives the go-ahead for immunising children in this age group.

But she could not commit to calls from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar for all adults aged 40 and above to have been given both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine – and for younger adults to have had at least their first jag – by the end of June.

Nicola Sturgeon (PA Wire)

The First Minister told MSPs in the Scottish Parliament that vaccinating children could both give them greater protection and further reduce community transmission of Covid-19.

Last week, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for young people aged 12 to 15.

But officials are yet to decide whether children will be included in the vaccination programme.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The Scottish Government is now awaiting advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on the vaccination of children in those age groups.

“I’m sure everyone would agree that it is vital that we continue to rely on expert advice in all of our vaccination decisions.

“However, vaccination may very well be a really important way of giving children greater protection, minimising any further disruption to schooling, and also further reducing community transmission of the virus.

“And so I can confirm that if the JCVI does recommend the use of the vaccine for children aged 12 and over, we will move as quickly as practically possible to implement their advice.

“For the moment, however, we continue to focus on vaccinating all adults as quickly as possible.”

Speaking six months after the first coronavirus vaccine was administered in Scotland she said the progress has been “remarkable”.

Coronavirus cases in Scotland announced on Tuesday " data-source="Scottish Government ">

The latest figures show Scotland recorded 695 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, but no deaths, meaning the death toll under the daily measure remains at 7,677.

Almost exactly three quarters of the adult population in Scotland have now received a first dose of the vaccine and more than half two doses.

The First Minister said coronavirus cases are rising, with an increase of around 50% in the last week, and there would be no immediate changes to coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.

But she said the vaccination programme may be reducing the proportion of people who require hospital treatment.

She said: “So in summary our position is still fragile. Case numbers are higher than we would like. The virus does still cause serious health harm. And, of course, it still has the potential to put pressure on our health service.

“That is why we must continue to assess the data carefully, as we make decisions about whether and when to ease restrictions further.

“But on the upside – and I want to stress I think it is a very significant upside – the vaccines do appear to be doing their jobs, and that should give us all firm grounds for optimism.”