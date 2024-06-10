Sunak dismisses resignation rumours and says he is ‘energised’ by campaign

Rishi Sunak said he had “of course not” considered quitting ahead of the election, amid the fallout over his early departure from D-Day commemorations.

The Prime Minister vowed to carry on “until the last day of this campaign” as he sought to dampen rumours that he might resign ahead of polling day on July 4.

Criticism of his early exit from the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings dogged Mr Sunak over the weekend, when he kept a low profile and avoided questions from reporters.

I'm finding enormous amount of support for the policies that we're putting on the table

He was campaigning in West Sussex on Monday, where he said that he would not stop “fighting for the future of our country”.

Asked whether resigning had crossed his mind, Mr Sunak told broadcasters during a visit to the Dog and Bacon pub in Horsham: “No, of course not.

“I’m energised about the vision that we’re putting forward for the country.

On the rumours, he also told reporters on the campaign trail: “People are gonna say what they’re gonna say.”

The reality is I’m not going to stop going, I’m not going to stop fighting for people’s votes, I’m not going to stop fighting for the future of our country

“There are lots of people who want to write me off, write this off, say this campaign or the election is a foregone conclusion.

“They’ve been saying that, by the way, ever since I’ve got this job, right? Not since this election campaign.”

The Prime Minister also struck a renewed conciliatory tone over his D-Day departure, telling reporters he “absolutely didn’t mean to cause anyone any hurt or upset”.

“I just hope people can find it in their hearts to forgive me,” he added, “and look at my actions that I have taken as Prime Minister, both to support our armed forces with an increase in defence spending, but also have a minister focused on veterans’ affairs around the Cabinet table, making sure this is the best country in the world to be a veteran”.