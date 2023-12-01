Sunak’s patience ‘worn thin’ by Rwanda plan delays

Rishi Sunak said the Government is “finalising” legislation to push through his “vital” Rwanda asylum plan as his “patience is worn thin” by delays.

The Prime Minister said he is eager to “finish the job” after the plan to send some asylum seekers on a one-way trip to the African nation was dealt a blow when the Supreme Court ruled it unlawful.

His plan to save the policy involves the signing of a new treaty with Kigali and the introduction of emergency legislation allowing Parliament to deem the scheme safe, but this has been delayed.

My patience is worn thin, the British people’s patience is worn thin

Speaking to broadcasters in Dubai during his trip to the Cop28 climate talks, the Prime Minister said: “We’re finalising that at the moment.

“And it’s important that we get it right because this is such a vital issue.

“But I’m clear about the goal here – the goal is to make sure that Parliament can declare unequivocally that on the basis of everything that we’ve done that Rwanda is a safe place to operationalise our scheme.”

He said once affirmed by Parliament, “there should be no more domestic blocks to us putting in place this programme”.

“But I’ve also been clear that I won’t allow a foreign court to block us from flights taking off.

“My patience is worn thin, the British people’s patience is worn thin.

“And although we’ve made great progress on this issue – reducing the number of small boat crossings by a third this year, something that everyone thought was impossible when I got this job – we’ve got more to go.

“I want to finish the job and that’s why I’ll get the Rwanda scheme up and running.”

The Prime Minister has been urged, including by sacked home secretary Suella Braverman, to adopt tough legislation that includes “notwithstanding” clauses that can prevent judges from applying protections in the Human Rights Act and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to asylum cases.

But Government lawyers have reportedly warned that instructing the courts to ignore the ECHR risks opening up more avenues for migrants to challenge the legality of deportation flights, on the basis that it would breach Britain’s convention obligations. The Government’s hope of sending asylum seekers who arrive in the UK illegally to Rwanda is a key plank of Mr Sunak’s pledge to stop small boat crossings of the English Channel.