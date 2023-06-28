Sunshine sets up cherry season to have the ‘sweetest’ crop yet

Warmer weather and sunshine means British cherries are “extra sweet” as the harvesting season gets underway, a Kent grower has said.

Growers at Little Sharsted Farm said it is a “magical” time of the year as British cherries can only be picked over a few months – and this season’s flavour could be the “best yet”.

The Sittingbourne farm is among orchards around the country including Norfolk, Staffordshire and Perthshire that are seeing the fruits of their labour despite the cold spring.

Sarah Neaves from Little Sharsted Farm said: “Every year is different and presents a new challenge for us to overcome. This year, whilst the crops volume is down, the quality is up there with the best we’ve seen.”

For the farm, which has been growing cherries since 1944, Ms Neaves added: “We have had perfect weather in the recent weeks leading up to harvest, with plenty of sunlight.

“These factors have contributed to producing some of the sweetest British cherries we have harvested to date.”

The farm is one of Berry Gardens’ growers and has its produce sold on the shelves by supplier Driscoll’s.

Driscoll’s cherry product manager Jon Hillary said: “We’re delighted to see the sunshine arrive just at the right time as the cherries ripen on branch, ready for picking imminently.

“Our growers are all predicting that the quality will be best in class, so our customers and consumers alike can expect a summer of flavourful cherries aplenty”.