15 December 2021

Suspect appears in court charged with attempting to murder 13-year-old boy

The Newsroom
15 December 2021

A suspect accused of attempting to murder a 13-year-old in a street shooting has been remanded in custody.

Zidann Edwards, of Ford Street, Birmingham, is charged with trying to kill a teenager who was shot in the back in nearby Hockley Circus.

The victim, who cannot be identified because of a court order, was left with life-changing injuries after being chased and shot on November 18.

The scene of the shooting in Hockley Circus, Birmingham. Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA (PA Wire)

A court spokesman said Edwards, who has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, appeared in court on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on January 12.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man who were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remain on police bail.

