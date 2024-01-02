Teenager arrested over fireworks death released under investigation

A 16-year-old boy arrested over the murder of a teenager as crowds gathered to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks has been released under investigation.

Harry Pitman, also 16, was attacked after what police described as “an altercation” as he waited to watch the display with friends near the Primrose Hill viewpoint in Camden, north London.

Witnesses said large crowds, including families with children, had gathered to watch the fireworks when violence broke out.

Speaking on Monday, Harry’s older sister, Tayla, 19, told the MailOnline of her family’s heartbreak, adding that her brother could be “mischievous and cheeky” but he “didn’t have a bad bone in his body” and “always stood up for what was right”.

She said: “It doesn’t seem real – I keep on expecting him to come through the front door. His dinner is still in the oven, Mum can’t bring herself to remove it.”

The 16-year-old had ambitions of joining the Army and following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who served in the Second World War, the Mail reported.

Harry’s older brother, Patrick, 18, told the newspaper his brother was a huge Tottenham Hotspur fan and had gone to Primrose Hill with seven of his friends.

He said: “We are all distraught, it just doesn’t seem real.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place in the coming days, and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said Harry was with a group of friends when he became involved in an “altercation with devastating consequences”, describing the attack as a “senseless act of violence”.

Mr Grogan said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“He was a young man with the rest of his life ahead of him.

“His family are understandably devastated and specially trained officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss.

“A dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish the events that led to such a senseless act of violence.”