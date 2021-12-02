02 December 2021

Teenager charged in connection with 16-year-old girl’s death

By The Newsroom
02 December 2021

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a park.

Amber Gibson left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at around 9.15pm last Friday and was reported missing later that night when she did not return.

Her body was discovered in the town’s Cadzow Glen park at around 10.10am on Sunday.

Police said that a 19-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday has now been charged in connection with Amber’s death.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

