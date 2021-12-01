01 December 2021

Teenager charged over high school shooting that left four dead

By The Newsroom
01 December 2021

A teenager has been charged with murder, terrorism and other charges after a shooting killed four fellow students and injured others at a high school in Michigan.

Charges against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley were announced on Wednesday, a few hours after authorities reported the death of a fourth teenager from Oxford High School in south-eastern Michigan.

Crumbley is charged as an adult.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

Investigators say Crumbley was armed with a semi-automatic handgun bought last week by his father.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson insists no rules broken amid claims of ‘boozy’ Downing Street Christmas party during lockdown

news

Three students killed, six injured in Michigan high school shooting, 15-year-old boy arrested

world news

Meerkats at London Zoo fail to get the subtlety of opening one window a day on advent calendar

news