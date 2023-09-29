Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam

A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death on her way to school.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager would appear in court on Friday over the death of Elianne who was was wounded in the neck after getting off a bus on Wednesday morning in south London.

Her family visited the scene where she died in Wellesley Road, Croydon, on Thursday evening as crowds gathered outside the police cordon and prayers were said.

The boy, who is also charged with possessing a knife, will appear at youth court sitting at Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

Elianne has been described by her family has the “light of our lives”. They said she was “bright and funny” and “had her whole life ahead of her”.

She was the 15th teenage victim of homicide in London so far this year.

On Thursday at a vigil where she died, a large group of relatives put their arms around each other as flowers were put on the ground.

A statement read out by a church leader on behalf of the family said: “We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.”

She added: “Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family, in your thoughts and prayers.”

Meanwhile, Elianne’s friends were “sobbing” and “so emotional” at her school on Thursday, Donna Murray-Turner, chairwoman of the local Safer Neighbourhood Board, told crowds after visiting the independent Old Palace of John Whitgift School earlier in the day.