02 December 2022

Teenagers, aged 15 and 16, charged with murdering 16-year-old boys

By The Newsroom
02 December 2022

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murders of 16-year-olds Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke just a mile apart in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Kearne was knifed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on Tuesday and a 15-year-old boy later in the day.

They will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with the murders.

The Met were called at about 5.10pm on Saturday to reports that people had been injured at both locations.

Both youths were pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating, the force said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Japan stun Spain - and the world - to reach last 16 as Germany are out of World Cup

world news

Honour for Emma, Queen’s favourite riding pony, who lined up on funeral route at Windsor Castle

world news

World Cup history made as Stephanie Frappaart becomes first female referee for Germany v Costa Rica game

world news