27 October 2021

Three children and woman in hospital after crash

Three children and a woman have been taken to hospital after a car crash.

Emergency services responded shortly after 3pm to the incident in Carluke South Lanarkshire.

The PA news agency understands the children were struck by the vehicle.

Inspector William Broatch, from Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: “Around 3.10pm, police were called to James Street in Carluke, at the junction with Kirkton Street, following a report of a road crash involving a car and four pedestrians – a woman and three children.

“The pedestrians are all being conveyed to hospital for treatment.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and local diversions are in place.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 3.07pm to attend a road traffic collision on Kirkton Street, Carluke.

“We’ve dispatched 10 resources to the scene, and the incident is still ongoing.”

An employee at The Kirkton Inn on Kirkton Street said the road had been closed and several police and ambulance service vehicles were in attendance.

