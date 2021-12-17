17 December 2021

Train fares: how does the next rise compare with previous years?

By The Newsroom
17 December 2021

Britain’s train fares increase every year.

Here are the average annual rises since 2010.

Figures for 2010-2020 were provided by the Rail Delivery Group.

No confirmed figures have been published for 2021.

Fares will go up on March 1 2022 (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

2010: 1.1%

2011: 6.2%

2012: 5.9%

2013: 3.9%

2014: 2.8%

2015: 2.2%

2016: 1.1%

2017: 2.3%

2018: 3.4%

2019: 3.1%

2020: 2.7%

2021: Around 2.6% in England and Wales. In Scotland, peak and off-peak tickets rose by 1.6% and 0.6% respectively.

