Tributes paid to teenagers who died in petrol station crash

Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died after a car crash at a petrol station forecourt.

Kaitlyn Davies and Ben Rogers, both 19, died at the scene at Northway Garage, Bishopston, Swansea, on the evening of May 31.

A 17-year-old boy and girl were also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident to get in touch.

The collision involved a single vehicle, a red Alfa Romeo Mito, which contained four people.

In statements released by South Wales Police, the families of the teenagers, who were both from the Swansea area, paid tribute to them.

Ms Davies’ family said: “Kaitlyn our bright, bubbly, kind, caring girl, your smile was brighter than the sun and lit up every room you entered.

“To say we are devastated doesn’t come close, you were so loved by everyone you met. We were there for your entire life and now the memories we made will have to last us the rest of ours.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love we have been shown but now ask that our privacy be respected.”

Mr Rogers’ family said: “Ben was an amazing, clever, chatty and witty young man. He always had a smile on his face which always lit up the room when he entered.

“He was such a loving, caring person who had time to talk to anyone who’d listen which explains why he had so many friends.

“He would always offer support to anyone who needed it. It would be fair to say he lived life flat out and squeezed every ounce of enjoyment out of it that was possible.

“The loss of Ben has had a profound effect on us all and, if we’re honest, we are all still numb with shock as the gravity of what has happened hasn’t truly sunk in.

“Ben was our son, and he was deeply loved by all the family and will be missed beyond any words could express.

“A piece of all our hearts is broken but we will do our best to keep his memory alive forever.

“We would like to thank everyone for all their kind words of love and support which are all gratefully received.”