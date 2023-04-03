03 April 2023

Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe

By The Newsroom
03 April 2023

Former US president Donald Trump has arrived in New York ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

Mr Trump’s personal plane landed at LaGuardia Airport on Monday afternoon after his flight from Florida, where he had been staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

He was expected to spend the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Brother of Phillip Schofield found guilty of sexually abusing teenager

news

42 years in prison for man who murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

news

Man convicted of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel refuses to appear for sentencing

news