Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe
By The Newsroom
Former US president Donald Trump has arrived in New York ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.
Mr Trump’s personal plane landed at LaGuardia Airport on Monday afternoon after his flight from Florida, where he had been staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
He was expected to spend the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
