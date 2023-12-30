30 December 2023

Two men dead, two critical after house fire in south London

By The Newsroom
30 December 2023

Two men have died and two more are in a critical condition after a house fire.

Another man was injured in the blaze which destroyed a two-storey end-of-terraced house on Friday night in Croydon, south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services were called to Sanderstead Road where two men were declared dead.

Police are trying to trace their family.

Another man was taken to hospital from the scene where he is suffering life-threatening injuries.

Two other men took themselves to hospital.

One has been discharged, but the other is also suffering life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

