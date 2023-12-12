12 December 2023

Two people arrested on suspicion of murdering eight-week-old baby

By UK Newsroom
12 December 2023

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering an eight-week-old baby.

The child died in hospital after police were called to an address in Bourne, Lincolnshire, on October 31.

Lincolnshire Police said on Tuesday that two people, a 23-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have since been released on bail while inquiries continue.

