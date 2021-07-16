Uber becomes latest transport firm to continue mask requirement from Monday

Uber has become the latest transport company to announce that face coverings will remain mandatory on its services in England from Monday.

The minicab hailing app said drivers and passengers will continue to be required to wear a mask even though they will no longer be required by law.

Ash Kebriti, UK general manager for the firm, said: “There is nothing more important than the safety of our drivers and the riders who use the Uber app.

“As cities continue to open up, we will ensure that face coverings or masks continue to be a mandatory requirement, unless exempt, when travelling with Uber across the UK.”

In London, the face mask requirement will apply to journeys and stations on Transport for London services including the Tube, bus, tram, Docklands Light Railway, Overground and TfL Rail as part of the conditions of carriage.

They will also remain compulsory on trams in Greater Manchester and Tyne and Wear, and in bus stations operated by the combined authorities in West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire.

Cross-Channel train firm Eurostar, airlines such as British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair, plus Heathrow Airport will continue to require passengers to wear face coverings.

Heathrow Express, which operates services to London Paddington, said face coverings will remain mandatory.

But all other train companies such as Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express and Southeastern, plus major bus and coach companies including National Express and Megabus, will not demand mask-wearing from Monday.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

A recent YouGov survey suggested 71% of people believe face coverings should continue to be mandatory on public transport after Monday.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of watchdog Transport Focus, has warned that many passengers will be unsure what to do.

He said: “We know people are divided between not wanting to wear face coverings, and not wanting to travel if they aren’t worn.

“The lack of consistency on rules is going to cause some uncertainty and confusion. It could also make enforcement trickier. Clear information before and during journeys will be key.”