UK’s most senior police officer takes aim at tech companies over online harms

Britain’s most senior police officer has accused technology firms of failing to do enough protect users against harm in an international speech on counter-terrorism.

Dame Cressida Dick, who leads the Metropolitan Police, told the 20th Annual World Summit on Counter Terrorism that vulnerable people can now be radicalised in a matter of weeks if targeted by extremists online, but said social media firms are not doing enough to stop this kind of harm taking place.

She said: “The tech companies and social media platforms have become much better at working alongside law enforcement and governments to help protect people against a huge range of online threats, and I pay tribute to them for that.

“But there is still more they can and must do. They have the power and resources to make real difference.

“But they are not doing enough to protect people against the harm that takes places on their platforms.”

She used the example of using end-to-end encryption to keep messages secret hampering law enforcement.

“Police colleagues here in the UK have spoken at length about end-to-end encryption becoming ubiquitous across the world’s most popular social media platforms.

“This is just one example of how this wonderful capability that we all have now to communicate in different ways is also not only damaging to society but preventing law enforcement agencies the world over from protecting their citizens.

“How are we supposed to protect children from online sexual exploitation? Or defend ourselves against the next terrorist threat if we don’t even have the power to have evidence held on servers outside our jurisdiction?”

Dame Cressida called for greater international co-operation among law enforcement bodies and governments to engage tech companies.

She told the audience at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism in Israel and listening online: “How we react to challenges posed by supranational organisations will be pivotal to tackling the terrorist threat, and whether that means new regulations and regulatory bodies, or greater collaboration from those who have the power to change things, we cannot allow the status quo to continue.”