Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for 870,000 dollars

By The Newsroom
16:40pm, Sat 10 Jul 2021
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for 870,000 US dollars (£626,000).

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold on Friday.

The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987.

The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated… it is a true collector’s piece,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for 660,000 dollars (£475,000).

