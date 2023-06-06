06 June 2023

US airman accused of rape of UK citizen at RAF base

06 June 2023

A US airman has been charged with multiple counts of rape at an RAF base.

Lee Bogstad is accused of three counts of raping a UK citizen at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire between November 2020 and February 2021.

The 21-year-old will appear before magistrates in Northampton on June 29, Northamptonshire Police said.

Police said they led the investigation with the “full co-operation” of the United States Air Force (USAF).

RAF Croughton was put in the spotlight in 2019 after teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn was killed by American citizen Anne Sacoolas as she drove on the wrong side of the road after leaving the base.

