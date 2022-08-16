16 August 2022

US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

By The Newsroom
16 August 2022

US First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms”, the White House announced on Tuesday.

She had been holidaying with President Joe Biden in the US state of South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday.

She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the holiday home for at least five days.

Mr Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Thunder, heavy rain and flooding set to continue for days across UK

news

Ryan Giggs threatened to headbutt me next, his ex’s sister tells court

news

Harry and Meghan to visit UK next month for first time since Jubilee

world news