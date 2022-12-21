Virgin Orbit has been awarded licences to operate the UK’s first space launch (Virgin Orbit/PA)
Virgin Orbit secures licences for UK’s first space launch

Virgin Orbit has been awarded licences to operate the UK’s first space launch.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson’s company demonstrated it has “taken all reasonable steps to ensure safety risks arising from launch activities are as low as reasonably practicable”.

Virgin Orbit is planning a launch from Spaceport Cornwall at Cornwall Airport Newquay in the coming weeks.

The mission named Start Me Up in tribute to rock band The Rolling Stones will involve a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft and Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket.

